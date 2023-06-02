Zapay launches free function that alerts drivers in case of fines

- Advertisement -

Zapay, fintech technology and vehicle debt payment, announced this Thursday (1st) the launch of the Fine Alert tool for drivers across Europe. The novelty allows the owner of the vehicle to be notified by e-mail free of charge about the commission of infractions throughout the national territory. According to the company, the purpose of the tool is to “inform drivers when there is a fine, so that they can plan to cover this expense”. In addition to the amount of the fine, the driver is also penalized with points on the National Driver’s License (CNH) and may, in some cases, have the right to drive suspended.

According to information, to receive this alert, just enter the Zapay app (download at the end of the article) and create a personal account and register the vehicle data. The user must activate the alert of fines and, thus, starts to receive, via e-mail and push notification on the cell phone, a status about their situation. - Advertisement - In the case of fines, the driver will receive the notice, directing them to the Zapay website/app, with a complete description of the charges, and can also choose the payment method, such as PIX or installments up to 12x. If there are no fines, the user receives an e-mail advising that his situation is regularized.

In addition to the Zapay application (Android and iOS), the driver also has other options to check the existence of outstanding issues related to the car, being possible to access the Detran or Denatran websites, having to create a registration on the platform so that the data of all vehicles linked to the CPF number are displayed. National Traffic Department — see fines

