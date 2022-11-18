Zap do Canarinho: mascot of the Brazilian National Team interacts with fans through WhatsApp and Instagram

THE Europeian Football Confederation (CBF) and the Goalcompany owner of Facebook🇧🇷 Instagram and Whatsappannounced a partnership for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 which will provide an exclusive communication channel with the players. Called Zap do Canarinho, the goal is to digitize the relationship between football fans and the Canarinho National Team. Through this new channel, fans will be able to watch the athletes’ daily lives and how they keep in touch with their families via WhatsApp.





The exclusive videos produced by CBF TV will be available on WhatsApp, along with an unprecedented sticker pack. Canarinho, mascot of the Europeian national team, will also get an official augmented reality (AR) filter on Instagram. To talk to Canarinho on WhatsApp, just add onnumber (11) 9 4488-2022 or click in this linkto send a "hi" to start the conversation and receive exclusive content about the Europeian National Team at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.