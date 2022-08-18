Zac Efron accidentally goes to war in his new movie for Apple TV +

There are dozens of war films that have flooded the screen, but those that mix this genre with comedy are just a few. Tropic Thunder (2008) or Forrest Gump (1994) are some examples of them that seem to be joined by the new work of Peter Farrellyentitled The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

Farrellywho has given many laughs to the public in films like crazy about mary (1998) either Irene, me and my other self (2000), seems to mix laughter with drama, in which he has also proven to be good as he made clear in 2018 with the The Green Bookwhich won three awards Oscarincluding best film.

Zac will be “Chickie” Donohue, the protagonist of the story. ( TVPlus)

Now his new project comes from the hand of AppleTV+ who just released the first trailer for this movie that stars Zac Efron, Bill Murray, Viggo Mortensen Y Russell Crowewhich will hit the platform on September 30th along with a limited release in select theaters of USA.

This feature film is an adaptation of the book of the same name as the film, written by Joanna Molly Y John chickie Donohue and published in 2020, which tells the true story of how Donohuea veteran of the Marine Corps, who in 1967 decided to go to the active zones of the war of Vietnam to bring beer to the soldiers in your neighborhood New York.

accidentally-goes-to-war-in-his-new-movie.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> The film is based on the book “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”, written by Joanna Molloy and John Donohue. (BlackwellGroup) accidentally-goes-to-war-in-his-new-movie.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

After this daring action, the protagonist makes his way through numerous military installations on his journey to provide beer but above all moral support to American soldiers abroad.

Donahue Is interpreted by Efron and as it has been revealed, what begins as a well-intentioned trip quickly becomes the adventure of the protagonist’s life when he faces the reality of this controversial war, where the talks and meetings with his childhood friends, they push into the complexities and responsibilities of adulthood.

The film had locations in Thailand where they recreated the war in Vietman. (Apple TVPlus)

“When I met with Zack, what struck me was that he was at a very interesting place in his career. He told me that he really wanted to do something different and what he does here, in my eyes, is that,” Farrelly told People.

Farrellywho also co-wrote the script, explained that there are many films about this passage in history, but never from the point that they are addressing it, which can be interesting for the public.

The film mixes comedy with drama. (Apple TVPlus)

“The protagonist sees the war from the point of view that people in the United States saw him, not from where the soldiers saw him. They were in the middle of it, but we were on the outside looking in and this is a guy that he thought he knew what was going on because of what he saw on the news. But he went there and found out that he was quite different,” he explained.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg Y Don Granger of Skydancewith Andrew Muscat Y Jake Myers. As with his previous film, The Green Book, Peter Farrelly will premiere worldwide at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Bill Murray, Viggo Mortensen and Russell Crowe also participate. (Apple TVPlus)

The shooting of this film that will reach AppleTV+ the September 30thbegan in September 2021 with locations in New Jersey and Thailand.

