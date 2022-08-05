YouTube’s new feature lets you zoom in on videos

has many s that allow us to customize the way we play a video. But some basic options are missing that could be useful to us on more than one occasion. For example, the possibility of zooming in on .

An option that is not yet available, but can be tested as part of YouTube’s experimental features.

How to zoom in YouTube videos

Once you activate the experimental function, just by pinching the video player you can reduce or enlarge to see some detail that interests you in the content.

Of course, you’ll be able to move around the area you’ve enlarged just by swiping your finger on the screen. A dynamic that will only work if you have the YouTube video in full screen. And as for the zoom capacity, you can enlarge up to 8 times.

A function that will help you snoop around the elements that are in the background of the video, read some text that you can’t understand at normal size, among many other situations. At this time, this option is not available in the stable version of the YouTube app, as it is only part of the experimental features.

Let’s remember that the experimental functions are part of the extra that YouTube offers to its subscribers. They are for a limited period in order to receive user feedback and consider whether it is worth implementing in the stable version of YouTube.

So if you want to try it, you will have to go through a YouTube Premium subscription or wait to see if this option is launched for all users soon. And if you are already subscribed to YouTube Premium, then all you have to do is open the app, click on your profile image and select the option “Your Premium benefits”.

When you select this option, YouTube will show you all the experimental features. You just have to choose the one that mentions “Pinch to zoom in or out” and click on “Try it” to activate it in your account.