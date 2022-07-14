YouTube’s “floating screen” mode comes to iOS

- Advertisement -

Users of Apple mobile devices, iPhone and iPad, can now enjoy YouTube’s floating screen mode (PiP, Picture in Picture), which has just arrived respectively on the iOS and iPadOS operating systems.

PIP stands for Picture in Picture, and allows you to have a floating screen in which YouTube content is seen on one side of the mobile device screen

This incorporation makes it easier to enjoy viewing content from YouTube in a window that is placed over the rest of the content that appears on the screen of the mobile device. A window that can also be scrolled thus allowing the use of other applications that are currently running on the iPhone or iPad.

Some users of iOS 15 can already experience the operation of this feature, while others will have to wait even a few hours or days while the general availability of it is updated.

It is a function of the floating or pop-up screen that, beyond its use on computers or through a Chrome browser extension, YouTube Premium users have already been able to enjoy previously while for the rest of YouTube users in their free version was only available in the United States.

it’s happening! ✨ picture-in-picture is slowly rolling out for YouTube on iPhone & iPad, & just like on Android, will be avail to: Premium members globally &

non-Premium members in US (non-music only) it’s been a long time coming 😌 all the details ➡️ https://t.co/mNbPWWE21n pic.twitter.com/ZeBY48KOhH —TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) July 11, 2022

To check if this function is already available, simply access the YouTube application from an iPhone or iPad, play a video and then access either the main screen of the device or open another application. In case the PIP is already activated video playing from YouTube will automatically be restricted to a small floating window.

Another way to check availability is to access the YouTube application where, through the “Settings – General” route, you will access a menu in which if the “Picture in Picture” option already appears, the floating window can be activated.