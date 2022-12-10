Youtubers who earn the most money [2022]

- Advertisement -

YouTube has a Partner Program, which can be accessed by all content creators who have more than 1,000 subscribers and accredit 4,000 hours of video playback in the last year, to monetize their videos. Earning money on YouTube is not easy, but there are those who make a very good living doing it.

There are youtubers who have made millions of dollars thanks to their channel and the content they create.

In this year 2022 these are the youtubers who have turned their YouTube channel into a gold mine. They are the 5 people who have known how to best monetize their creations, reaching millions of people around the world, and making more money than anyone, according to the Forbes magazine list.

– Mr Beast: a youtuber who has not stopped growing in recent years because his content is well produced, varied and interesting. The YouTube channel focuses on filming all kinds of offbeat challenges. Like filling a yard with millions of pennies, making a giant bowl full of cereal, and so much more that is amazing. Mr. Beast’s earnings reach $54 million.

–JakePaul: has returned to the list of the youtubers that generate the most money, in 2022 it has reached 45 million dollars. Much of his content revolves around boxing and MMA combat, he uses the channel to promote his fights and talk about the sport he likes the most.

– Markiplier: He started recording himself playing different types of video games, there his fame began to grow. He is now a renowned content creator who talks about games (mostly horror), reviews movies, and is even trying to record his own series. This youtuber has earned around 38 million dollars.

–Rhett and Link: They took their first steps as a duo of interviewers on a channel that became a trend on YouTube (Good Mythical Morning), but now it is a medium aimed at spin-offs and brand extensions that sponsor the channel. They deal with any topic, be it doing funny challenges, talking about curiosities, etc. The profits of the channel are 30 million dollars

–Unspeakable: Focused on the world of Minecraft, it has addressed hundreds of topics about this video game. On his channel he plays the mythical title, but he also opens special spaces for video games of other genres and invents various types of crazy challenges. He now has 14.8 million followers and has made $28.5 million.