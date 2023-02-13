Youtuber visits Intel and registers Core i9-13900HK reaching 5.8 GHz in internal tests

How long can this processor last? This is certainly one of the main questions that arise in the head of anyone who has already done (or thought about doing) an overclock to gain more performance, unlocking reserves imposed by the manufacturers on the product originally. Although it may seem a bit strange to some, their manufacturers also have the same doubt and to show how it works, overclocking specialist youtuber der8auer went to Intel’s OC-lab to see how processor tests are done, and also , discover that the Intel i9-13900HK reached 5.8 GHz, a milestone very close to the promised for the Core i9-13900KS for desktops.

To reach the aforementioned milestone, the test was performed on an exclusive application for internal use (at least for now) by the brand called Real Time Overlocking (ROC), a simplified version of the XTU program also from Intel which, according to the youtuber himself, has an interface more intuitive than the full version. - Advertisement - Speaking in particular of the test carried out with the Intel Core i9-13900HK for notebooks, the result was obtained on a motherboard with simple cooling (no watercooler or cooling with liquid nitrogen here), with temperatures between 65 and 75ºC being registered during the overclock, at an approximate core voltage of 1.5 volts.

Completely executed in the ROC, the command test by der8auer gradually increased from 4.9 GHz to 6 GHz with an increment of 200 MHz in 3 minutes, allowing to reach 5.8 GHz in a stable way and then the equipment freezes in the next stage, that is , at 6.0 GHz. The most surprising thing about this result is to see the firepower of this processor focused on mobile devices in a setup with simpler cooling.

Intel’s Real Time Overlocking (ROC)