Youtuber creates the world’s first PlayStation 5 slim

Since its launch, the PlayStation 5 has sold more than 20 million units around the world, which has made this one of the consoles with the highest demand currently in the entertainment system market.

And it is that, in addition to its benefits, this model has stood out for its peculiar appearance, which was initially the subject of a large number of memes on social networks, although over time this aspect would lose relevance.

However, a youtuber named Matt Perks, owner of the DIY Perks channel was given the task of customizing the appearance of the PlayStation 5 with the purpose of creating a Slim version of it that would have the thickness of the plastic boxes that contain the games of this console, that is, less than an inch.

In the end Perks achieved a slim copper console in which it preserved the fundamental components of the PS5, complementing this with a huge external power supply and a refrigeration system that can be kept hidden.

In the PS5, most of its thickness is attributed to two elements: the cooling sink and the power supply, so Perks made the decision to decouple these from the structure to arrange them in a long external drive in order to give the console a more attractive appearance that would make it worthy of being placed on top of a TV stand.

In technical terms, Perks used a system of custom water cooling, which is supported by the copper sheets that fulfill the function of channeling this generated liquid on the CPU.

Added to this, the foil has several thermal bridges to allow both the SSD drive and the power circuitry installed on the PS5 motherboard to stay properly cooled.

Already in the past Sony has also applied modifications to previous PlayStation consoles to achieve a slimmer version of these.

Perks chose to take as references the Slim design of the PS2 and PS One. The youtuber points out that at first the external power supply turned out to be a nightmare, since it fell and blocked the airflow that the PS5 motherboard required to stay properly cooled, causing it to end up extremely hot.

After purchasing and mounting a new motherboard, the PS5 Slim was booted up and running games successfully.