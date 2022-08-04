YouTube, zoom on videos arrives: but only from smartphones and for Premium subscribers

YouTube continues to flesh out its yard with new features, especially those aimed at the mobile app. After announcing a tool that simplifies the creation of the Short, the Google platform is preparing to introduce a new function that will directly affect the use of its contents: the zoom in on videos.
This is a possibility still being tested, which appeared in the last few hours in the list that groups the experimental functions on the official website, which at the moment can be installed only by YouTube premium subscribers and only via smartphone or tablet. No sudden appearance on the platform in A / B test style, then.
Source: YouTube
With the new tool, through the two-finger gesture known as “pinch“(commonly used for most smartphone zooms) at a video, it is possible enlarge the image to fit the entire width of the display, thereby enlarging a specific part of the clip.
Premium users will be able to install zoom until September 1st and provide feedback to Google for any further improvements and implementations of the tool. Subsequently, the Mountain View giant will decide whether to extend the use to all users or whether to permanently curtail it from the range of possible options.