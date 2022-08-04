YouTube, zoom on videos arrives: but only from smartphones and for Premium subscribers

YouTube continues to flesh out its yard with new features, especially those aimed at the mobile app. After announcing a tool that simplifies the creation of the Short, the Google platform is preparing to introduce a new function that will directly affect the use of its contents: the zoom in on videos.

This is a possibility still being tested, which appeared in the last few hours in the list that groups the experimental functions on the official website, which at the moment can be installed only by YouTube and only via smartphone or tablet. No sudden appearance on the platform in A / B test style, then.