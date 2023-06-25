YouTube would be testing new gaming platform for mobile and PC, according to newspaper

- Advertisement -

Google would be exploring new ways to add content to YouTube, according to a report released on Friday (23) by Wall Street Journal. Persons familiar with the project indicate that the social network is testing a new online gaming service. Called “Playables” (“playable”, in free translation), this service would offer a variety of games that can be accessed through the YouTube application for Android and iOS or in its web version through the PC. Users could record clips, edit and broadcast the games live using the social network’s own tools.

A famous title that seems to be experimenting is the Stack Bounce, in which players try to break layers of bricks with a bouncing ball. The game is available on the Play Store and App Store, but supposedly it could be played through the YouTube app — without having to download and install it on your phone. While Google hasn't made much headway in the cloud gaming market with Stadia (which shut down in September of last year), YouTube is still the most popular video platform in the world, so it's one of the most popular media outlets in the world. most important to gamers and content creators. If you use Raspberry Pi do not make any of these mistakes

Playables could be a way to attract users with casual and “viral” games — as an example, in the style of angry Birds — and easy to generate content for the platform. Despite not having the same appeal among players who prefer titles from large developers that are successful on Twitch, YouTube’s rival, the strategy can increase traffic and forms of interaction between users on Google’s platform, in addition to serving as a answer to Netflix’s future cloud gaming service.

Google has not publicly commented on Playables, so information on how the company will be able to cash in on the new business is still scarce. In addition, there is still no certainty that the service will have cloud processing (like Google Stadia) or will depend entirely on the hardware of users' devices. Do you think this service could be a success? Comment your opinion below!

