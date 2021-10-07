YouTube will tell you which parts of a video other users liked, why?

Knowing what users like of a certain content is something that has been done in other areas than YouTube. For example with electronic books: Kindle, from Amazon, has an option that allows us to know which passages in a book have been highlighted by other readers who have been fascinated by that phrase, paragraph or page for whatever reason. It is a way of knowing if we coincide with that huge community that, at the same time as us, is consuming content on various online platforms. And apparently, YouTube wants to participate by offering its users information about which parts of the video that we are enjoying have been especially attractive to others. Do you like the same as others? YouTube is known for its low fear of testing. When they develop a function that they find interesting, they launch it and put it in the hands of users to see how they receive it, if they see sense of it and, above all, if it will improve the experience of using the app. The same thing happens with these special moments, only that the test will not be so massive. According to the Americans themselves, YouTube has put in the hands of a limited number of accounts, the possibility of playing along with the videos a graphic at the top of the control bar that tells the user which moments they have liked more, through a popularity indicator that will go up or down depending on what we see on the screen. From the platform they acknowledge that with this function “we are experimenting with showing viewers a sign to help them quickly see which parts of a video may be interesting. If you participate in this experiment, you will see a graph on the red progress bar while scrolling. ; if the graph is tall, it means that part of the video has been frequently re-watched. ” Indeed, the way they have from YouTube to calibrate that level of popularity has to do with the number of times that the same user returns to the same place to rewatch a specific passage of the video. It is from there that the platform registers a high activity in a minute and a second that later will invite us to visit when we enter. At the moment it is a limited test but do not rule out that soon we can all access this interesting graphic. >