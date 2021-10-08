YouTube will stop monetizing videos that deny climate change

Just last Wednesday, Google announced a series of seven measures to combat climate change.

Complementing those determinations, YouTube decided to prohibit the monetization of content that denies this global environmental crisis.

Climate change denialist videos are no longer monetizable on YouTube

In times marked by the opening of digital spaces for debate and saturation, in some cases, of information on certain topics, platforms such as YouTube play a key role in generating opinion and in the construction of collective imaginaries.

For this reason, a short time ago they made the determination to completely restrict anti-vaccine content And now, with the publication of a new update to its ad policy, YouTube reported that all content hosted on its platform that denies “The well-established scientific consensus on the existence and causes of climate change”, they will not be able to generate income through their monetization mechanisms.

This update, released through the Google Ads support blog, specifies that the measure “Includes content that refers to climate change as a hoax or scam, claims that deny that long-term trends show that the global climate is warming, and claims that deny that greenhouse gas emissions or human activity contribute to climate change ».

With this measure, the social video platform took sides with an increasingly conflictive cause within its community. The company commented that some advertisers in recent times have indicated that they do not want to see their ads alongside this content and that publishers and content creators do not want to see denial promotions on their pages or videos.

The content filtering for this evaluation, while it will have an automated factor of analysis, will also have a human element of review. The idea is that it is possible to distinguish, under a meticulous analysis, the disclosure of false statements, from the discussion or well-contextualized information of those data.

This is quite an aggressive measure in relation to what is known at the moment. Different companies in the technological environment, including Google itself, have expressed their commitment to the fight against disinformation in different ways. This new measure directly touches the pockets of creators, who in many cases see monetization as the engine to continue creating content.

The position defended by Google and YouTube on climate change is based on consultations with experts, such as representatives of the Assessment Reports of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. As they pointed out when sharing this announcement, they have enough information to sustain that there is unequivocal evidence about the effects of climate change on our planet.