YouTube will start adding watermark to Shorts

Users often reuse the content they create to share it on different social networks. So it’s normal to see TikTok videos get recycled as Reels on Instagram, or YouTube get posted to Facebook stories.

While YouTube does not plan to prevent this dynamic from users, it wants to make it clear that the content was created on its platform. And for this, it will resort to the .

YouTube will add watermark to the Shorts

YouTube has launched several updates that aim to encourage users to create content on the platform betting on the Shorts. And while you may be achieving your goal, you also know that users often download the Shorts they create to post on other social platforms.

YouTube won’t stop creators from continuing this dynamic, but they don’t want to lose credit for the content:

We add a watermark to the Shorts you download so your viewers can see that the content you share across platforms can be found in YouTube Shorts.

That is, you will not see this watermark when you publish your Short on YouTube, but it will be added when you download the video to your device. So if you share that Short as a Reel or as a TikTok video, the YouTube watermark will appear.

As the YouTube team has mentioned, this change will rolling out to Shorts shortly. In a first stage it will be implemented in the desktop version, and in a few months it will be extended to mobile devices.

And it is not the only change that YouTube is preparing, since it is also testing a new way of exploring videos from its Android app. The idea is to make it easier for users to find the topics they like to discover new content.