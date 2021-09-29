YouTube will remove channels with anti-vaccine content

YouTube has announced (via: TechCrunch) that will begin to take action with the anti-vaccine content on its platform. The company that belongs to Alphabet (Google) has already moved tab by blocking content from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Joseph Mercola, two great activists of the anti-vaccine movement.

For now these have been the most recognized channels that have been blocked on YouTube, however, videos from smaller channels will also be removed. Therefore, YouTube becomes the third social network after Facebook and Reddit that must take measures to stop misinformation.

Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole asks, after thousands of people have died following a COVID vaccine, where are the autopsies to investigate organ damage caused by the spike protein?https://t.co/xcwBWOnc9y – Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 28, 2021 Kennedy publishes fake news from his own domain.

Without lies

What counts as misinformation are claims like the vaccine causes miscarriages, autism, or infertility. None of these claims have any real scientific basis, so communicating them as if they were a crime in some countries.

For its part, YouTube will directly remove this type of content, even under criticism of “censorship.” Mercola for example, reacted to the blocking of his YT channel with the following words.

We are united around the world, we will not live in fear, we will stick together and restore our freedoms.

Kennedy, for his part, has not responded to the removal of his channel but has continued to post anti-vaccine content on Twitter. This last social network has received criticism for not doing anything about the disinformation of the anti-vaccine movement, although it seems a matter of time before they also remove this type of content.