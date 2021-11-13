YouTube will improve the full screen mode by adding new functions

Google continues to update its ecosystem of applications to offer the best user experience. On the one hand we know that Google Drive has improved its search engine by adding new options and criteria. And it looks like YouTube is also going to receive a height update. A few weeks ago we saw the first changes in the popular streaming content platform. And, the Mountain View-based company added a new display system that allowed us to see the comments while viewing a video in full screen. And now they want to get more out of it if it fits the full screen mode. In this way, as reported by Android Police, the American giant is working on a new YouTube update that will allow access to more information without having to leave the full screen. YouTube’s full screen will be more complete than ever Until now, when you were watching a video in full screen mode, the truth is that you had very few options to do other than watch the content. Comments came first. And now Google has added a new feature. And it is that, very soon you will have access to the video description box, as well as audience metrics and the channel’s logo. Another change that we have seen is that, if the video is part of a series of chapters and they have this function activated, you will be able to see the rest. They have also changed the font to YouTube Sans, when before Roboto was used. Say that the video does not close at any time, but moves to the left of the screen, although you can move it to your liking. It is the first time that YouTube has allowed users to interact with the application in full screen mode, and the reason for that is very simple: Twitch. The platform for streaming games has become a great success, as well as a real headache for Google, since the drain of content creators who are leaving YouTube to go to the competition is doing a lot of damage to the platform. So Google has made an effort to improve the YouTube interface to make it more accessible to the user. Of course, if you want to try these new features of the full screen mode you will have to have a little patience. More than anything because we are facing an update that is arriving in a staggered way so, until it is available on your device, you will not be able to try any of these new YouTube functions. >