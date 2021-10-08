YouTube will implement a new feature for visually impaired users

YouTube announced new accessibility features that will be rolled out over the next few months.

These functions will allow vision-impaired users to benefit from the content of the videos. And on the other hand, it gives content creators the opportunity to bring their content to an international audience.

New accessibility features on YouTube

One of the novelties that will arrive in the coming months is the possibility that all creators can activate automatic subtitles in their live broadcasts. So there will no longer be the 1000 subscriber requirement to have this feature on the channel.

As the Google team mentioned, they plan to add support for live automatic captions in all 13 supported languages. On the other hand, automatic subtitle translation is also being brought to the iOS and Android application. So it will no longer be exclusive to the web version of YouTube.

Another very interesting function that is being tested has to do with multiple audio tracks so that a video reaches an international audience, and people with vision problems can also benefit from the content:

We are testing, with a small group of creators, the ability to add multiple audio tracks to your videos that will help provide multi-lingual audio for international audiences, as well as descriptive audio for people who are blind or have low vision. We hope to implement this feature more widely in the coming quarters.

And to facilitate the work of content creators, YouTube will also enable a subtitle editor and the possibility of giving permissions to trusted users to participate in the creation of subtitles on the channel. Most of these new YouTube features will roll out in the coming months.