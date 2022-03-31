YouTube will host podcasts and compete with Spotify

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

YouTube is seriously considering launching into the world of podcasts, as Spotify did in 2019. This is suggested by a series of events that the YouTube-owned video platform has been starring in recent months.

Leaked internal company document details YouTube’s plans to enter the podcast industry

For example, last October, the streaming video platform hired an executive with experience in the sector to lead its efforts in this area. Earlier this month, the company began offering money to popular podcast creators to videotape their episodes and upload them to the platform. Now, a leaked document from the company details YouTube’s plans in the sector and its monetization strategy in this regard.

The 84 page presentation that has been leaked is a document for internal company use. in it details your roadmap to implement podcasts on your website creating a section dedicated to the audio format. The URL of the section is even given, which still does not work: YouTube.com/podcasts.

For Google, the company that owns YouTube, including podcasts is a strategy to expand your reach in the advertising market. The internal document makes it clear that the podcasts will include ads that will be marketed by Google itself.

Likewise, the company is working on the development of specific metrics and statistics for audio products. The intention is to integrate the data generated by YouTube within the standards of the podcast industry.

In the event that the plan goes ahead and YouTube enables a tab dedicated to podcasts on its website, it would not be the first time that the company has done something similar. In 2015 it did the same with Gaming and in 2019 with the Fashion & Beauty tab, and also with YouTube Music.

