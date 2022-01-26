YouTube will have a new video playback function on Android

Little by little the pieces are fitting together and Google is putting in place, and giving meaning, to functions that it has been progressively introducing to YouTube over the last few years. And the chapters are one of those elements that have been invading the contents of the streaming platform quickly and decisively. The chapters are the different parts that a video consists of and have the peculiarity (on paper) of bringing together a section in which a different topic is discussed. In this way, it is possible to find what we want more quickly without having to look at the whole piece, especially when we want a trick, an opinion or an analysis of something that we are looking for in a hurry. New playback option What Google seems to be developing and beginning to introduce, at the moment in the Android app, is a function to choose if we want to repeat the playback of a chapter within the video. That is, not only the “loop” option that we have to see the same content without rest, but a specific part within it. Our colleagues at XDA-Developers have found evidence of this function in the APK code for Android, where you can clearly read the two states of the “repeat chapter” function, which are on and off. That’s why additions to YouTube’s catalog of possibilities like this make the categorization of each part of the video something important, both for the creators and for us, the viewers. These chapters have been coming to YouTube progressively in such a way that they can be marked manually, thanks to the fact that the youtuber himself can divide them when he uploads his work to the platform, or automatically if we ask the system. In either case, when we have this function active, we will be able to watch a portion of the video over and over again, without having to do it by hand, with the handle at the bottom of the screen. At the moment the function is present in the APK code and its activation will depend on the plans they have on YouTube, although knowing how these updates are uploaded, perhaps in the coming weeks we could have good news. At the end of the day, it is a function that, we are sure, will be very well received by the most fans. >