YouTube will group videos with patient reports into disease research results

Google presented last Wednesday (28) new ways to interact with its search engine during the Search On 22, and several new features will also arrive on YouTube. Starting this week, when searching for health conditions on the video platform, there will be a section that brings together videos with stories and . Called “Personal Stories”, the area will display videos that contain stories of people who have experienced related health conditions to the user search. Like Google Search, the YouTube search engine will understand the naturalness of human language. Understand the details below.

The engine will be able to identify terms like “How to live with it?” or “How do people deal with it?” as well as broader, third-party related queries, including “How can I help someone with this?”. Just replace the pronoun “this” with the name of the condition that causes doubts to obtain the reports grouped in the section.

- Advertisement - Initially, YouTube will only understand questions about cancer and psychiatric conditionssuch as anxiety and depression, but the amount of information will expand “over the next few months”, according to a post on its official blog. Tesla was on the verge of disappearing, and almost became the property of Google The platform explains that there are some conditions for videos to be eligible for the “Personal Stories” section. Material needs to focus on “personal and authentic experiences” relevant to a specific health condition. Promotional content and content that does not comply with policies against misinformation will not be placed in the group.

People struggling with the reality of living with a health condition, especially a chronic one, didn’t seek out information. They were looking for support. […] And they were all getting into the same human element: we helped each other get through things. YouTube

The objective is to make the ecosystem even more human with a new possibility to find support through the web. Google has been focusing on this project, and the efforts are reflected in applications such as LaMDA 2, an artificial intelligence-based tool that is achieving incredible capabilities in the company’s labs.

