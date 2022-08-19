YouTube will flag Shorts videos when shared

The feature to add a watermark to content that has been downloaded is coming soon to the platform app.

Short YouTube , known as Shorts, will add a watermark when their content is downloaded and on other platforms of social networks so that their origin can be identified.

This feature has already been implemented in short videos downloaded from YouTube Studio in the desktop versions of the web, so a future release is expected for the version of the application on Android and iOS devices.

According to the support page of Googlethe purpose of this function is so that it is recognized that, although they can be found on other platforms such as TikTok either Facebook and Instagram Reelsthe original video can be found on YouTube Shorts.

Collaboration with Blackpink

- Advertisement -

As part of the push the platform wants to give its Shorts, YouTube announced a partnership with the K-pop group, blackpinkwho will release the official video clip of his new song ‘Pink Venom’.

Blackpink (Youtube Shorts)

The #PinkVenomChallenge, as the initiative is called that seeks the participation of Blinks, fans of the Korean group around the world; starts on August 19 at 12:00 AM EST (11:00 p.m. on August 18 in Lima, Mexico City, Bogotá; 1:00 a.m. on August 19 in Buenos Aires).

In this regard, the group indicated that “We are pleased to have another significant association with Youtube”.

“Hopefully we can have some special events with our fans through the #PinkVenomChallenge in Shorts, the countdown livestream, and our new music video ‘Pink Venom’. Stay tuned!” they concluded.

- Advertisement -

Blinks from all over the world will be able to be part of the ‘challenge’ by creating videos on YouTube Shorts in which they show dance steps of the official video of ‘Pink Venom’, added to the official hashtag, until September 15, in the days following the launch of the new CD of the group, Born Pink.

Fans of the group from all over the world will be able to enjoy a special surprise for the public once the new musical production has been released.

For his part, YouTube’s Global Director of Music indicated that this association with blackpink It will be important because “every time he releases new music, he takes his game to the next level and this time it will be no different”. Plus he looks forward to seeing what Blinks from around the world can create at the platform.

Blackpink triumphs on YouTube

- Advertisement -

The South Korean band made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, has achieved various successes on the video platform of Google and the same is expected to happen with its next release.

In the last 12 months alone, it amassed 7.2 billion views on YouTube globally and ranked among the 10 most viewed artists of 2021. Additionally, Blackpink owns three of the top 10 24-hour music debuts of all time.

As early as June 2022, Blackpink became the first music artist on YouTube to reach 75 million subscribersa figure that continues to grow and has already exceeded +76.8 million subscribers on its official channel.

Born Pink will be the group’s fifth studio album, after ‘Blackpink In Your Area’ (2018), ‘Kill This Love’ – Japanese version (2019), ‘The Album’ (2020) and ‘The Album’ – Japanese version. Japanese (2021).

: