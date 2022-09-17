YouTube will expand Shorts monetization to intensify dispute with TikTok

Short vertical videos are gaining more and more space on platforms and YouTubeone of the main players in this segment of audiovisual content, is getting ready to the possibilities of of the Shorts and the with the TikTok. According to The New York Times, Google’s video platform will place the Shorts as part of the YouTube Partner Program in early 2023that is, it will monetize them in the same way as long content.





To monetize the Shorts, the creator will need to have 10 million views in 90 dayswhile to generate revenue from the longest videos it is necessary to have at least 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of viewing over a year. O Google had already commented on plans to monetize the Shorts in the same model as the long videos on YouTube, but had not detailed how the process would be. The amount paid should be calculated based on the return generated from the ads.