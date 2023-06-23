YouTube will ask you to clearly identify if you have a fan channel

- Advertisement -

If you’ve created a YouTube channel to support your favorite artist, or to share content about singers you like, you’ll need to take a look at the platform’s new policies.

To prevent spoofing and users being tricked into fake channels, YouTube will update its fan account policies.

Although these accounts will be allowed on the platform, YouTube will ask that they be clearly identified following its guidelines. We tell you the details.

Fan channels and YouTube policies

If you have taken a look at YouTube’s policies, you will know that any type of content that aims to deceive users into believing that it belongs to a certain person or channel is not allowed on the platform.

Either explicitly with the same name or image of another channel, or with some misleading details, such as using the same channel description, logo, etc. However, those policies left a vacuum over fan accounts.

In that case, users are not looking to impersonate the original account or impersonate someone else, but want to share content, for example, about their favorite artist.

A detail that YouTube begins to take into account with its new update:

If you operate a fan channel, you must make it clear in your channel name or identifier that your channel does not represent the original creator, artist or entity

Penalties for channels that do not comply with the new YouTube policies

So these channels will have no problem, as long as they make it clear that it is a fan channel, and does not belong to the official account of a certain artist, series, etc. This update is not yet in force but will begin to be applied from August 21.

Those who do not comply with this new policy could receive a warning, and if the content continues to violate the rules, YouTube could terminate the account or channel.