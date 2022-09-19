HomeTech NewsAppsYouTube will allow you to earn money with the Shorts

YouTube will allow you to earn money with the Shorts

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
shorts youtube 1.jpg
shorts youtube 1.jpg
- Advertisement -
%20permitir%C3%A1%20ganar%20dinero%20con%20los%20shorts&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F09%2F19%2Fyoutube-permitira-ganar-dinero-con-los-shorts%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow"> Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn
- Advertisement -
Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp
- Advertisement -

YouTube will allow the creators of Shorts to earn money with these short videos, in vertical format and that can be edited with various options and adding music.

Reels allow YouTubers to create short, edited videos set to music, TikTok-style

These contents, which are consumed daily by 1,500 million people and which clearly imitate those of TikTok and, therefore, also Instagram Reels, were launched by YouTube almost two years ago – they arrived in Spain in mid-2021. and they are increasingly popular on the platform, being responsible for the increase in subscribers and interactions by many channels that incorporate them.

But in addition to these considerable advantages, those who publish Shorts will soon also find another motivation: the possibility of earning money with them. This is confirmed by an internal report of the company to which The New York Times has had access.

- Advertisement -

YouTube shorts

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

According to this document, YouTube is planning to launch ads in the Shorts, with the idea of ​​being able to share a percentage of the income generated with the creators, something that it already does with its Partner Program with which the creators of video content in YouTube earn money if they meet certain requirements.

Specifically, according to the leaked internal document, the company would be thinking of offering the creators of Shorts 45% of the income generated by the content they publish. This is 10% less than what video creators earn on the platform, where they earn 55% of the total income produced by the ads that are shown before and after their content.

Although the percentage is lower, being able to earn money creating Shorts is something that could definitely tip the scales for creators to decide to focus on this platform instead of TikTok or Instagram for their vertically edited videos.

In fact, Instagram has announced on several occasions that it would pay the creators of Reels, but finally it has not officially launched the program that allows them to obtain money, something that Facebook has done, although the Reels on the platform do not have as much pull yet . If YouTube did it before, it would undoubtedly be ahead of its rival, managing to attract the attention of many creators.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

China is preparing to flood the market with its own graphics cards. this is your plan

Right now, the MetaX, Biren Technology, Moore Threads, Innosilicon or Zhaoxin brands...
Tech News

The Google Tensor G2 performs worse than the Snapdragon 888

A couple of weeks ago we talked about Google Tensor G2a new generation SoC...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Developers

“GTA 6”: Hacker leaks alleged gameplay scenes

© 2021 voonze.com.