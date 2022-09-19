YouTube will allow you to earn money with the Shorts

- Advertisement -

YouTube will the creators of Shorts to earn with these short videos, in vertical format and that can be edited with various options and adding music.

Reels allow YouTubers to create short, edited videos set to music, TikTok-style

These contents, which are consumed daily by 1,500 million people and which clearly imitate those of TikTok and, therefore, also Instagram Reels, were launched by YouTube almost two years ago – they arrived in Spain in mid-2021. and they are increasingly popular on the platform, being responsible for the increase in subscribers and interactions by many channels that incorporate them.

But in addition to these considerable advantages, those who publish Shorts will soon also find another motivation: the possibility of earning money with them. This is confirmed by an internal report of the company to which The New York Times has had access.

According to this document, YouTube is planning to launch ads in the Shorts, with the idea of ​​being able to share a percentage of the income generated with the creators, something that it already does with its Partner Program with which the creators of video content in YouTube earn money if they meet certain requirements.

Specifically, according to the leaked internal document, the company would be thinking of offering the creators of Shorts 45% of the income generated by the content they publish. This is 10% less than what video creators earn on the platform, where they earn 55% of the total income produced by the ads that are shown before and after their content.

Although the percentage is lower, being able to earn money creating Shorts is something that could definitely tip the scales for creators to decide to focus on this platform instead of TikTok or Instagram for their vertically edited videos.

In fact, Instagram has announced on several occasions that it would pay the creators of Reels, but finally it has not officially launched the program that allows them to obtain money, something that Facebook has done, although the Reels on the platform do not have as much pull yet . If YouTube did it before, it would undoubtedly be ahead of its rival, managing to attract the attention of many creators.