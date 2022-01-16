YouTube will allow you to download videos to watch them without an Internet connection

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The new feature that YouTube is working on will allow users of the Android application to download to their mobile devices up to a maximum of 20 videos a week for be able to see them without having a connection to Internet.

Android users will be able to download 20 weekly videos from the YouTube app to watch offline

This function is called “Smart Downloads”, and offers identical features to what YouTube Music already allows, resulting in a very useful feature for those who have limited data plans or to be able to play them in areas with little or no coverage. This allows content to be downloaded when WiFI access is available to be able to enjoy it later, as allowed by apps from different streaming platforms.

The only, but important, difference with other similar functions is that the contents stored by Smart Downloads cannot be chosen by the user, but rather a YouTube algorithm automatically selects and downloads them, following the patterns of the user’s interest based on the user’s playback history.

In addition, these stored contents have a limit of 20 weekly downloads. Downloaded content will appear stored in the Library tab, and since content takes up storage space on the device, the user will be prompted based on how much space is available. The user will be able to manage the stored and reproduced contents to eliminate those that have already been viewed.

What is not known at the moment is whether, as they are downloads automatically selected by YouTube, they will also be automatically deleted after a week. At the moment, YouTube has launched the “Smart Downloads” function in a small group of users in Europe, who will have access to it in trial mode, without so far having communicated when it would become generally available.

.