YouTube will allow creators to offer free or paid courses

YouTube announced a series of educational features that will make it easier for and students to use the platform to teach and learn.

Many creators upload their to YouTube so that any user can benefit from the content. They use some of the functions ed by the platform to structure the content and make it easier to view.

However, the YouTube team wants to make it easier for users to create and structure courses on the platform. That is, they can offer their courses to other users with the same dynamics that are offered on educational platforms.

Next year, qualified creators can start offering free or paid courses to deliver structured and deep learning experiences to viewers

You can offer free or paid courses on YouTube

As you can see in the images above, creators will be able to add a description to their courses, offer a preview and apply a structure to organize the content. This new dynamic will not only be open to free courses, as YouTube also gives creators the opportunity to offer paid courses.

As can be seen in the image, a “Buy course” button is added to a paid course to start the payment process from the same YouTube interface. Along with the purchase of the course, YouTube will provide a series of benefits, such as watching the videos without advertising or being able to play them in the background.

And of course, the creator can add other attractions for users to buy the course, such as offering exclusive content, advice, group chat, among other possibilities. In a first stage, this dynamic will begin to be tested in the United States and South Korea. And over time it could expand to other countries.