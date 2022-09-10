YouTube will add a feature to create quizzes

wants to support creators who educational content on the platform.

And for this, YouTube will launch a series of tools that will make it easier to present content and monitor student learning.

New tools for educational content on YouTube

- Advertisement -

We already told you that YouTube will allow creators to offer free or paid courses on the platform. A measure that seeks to support users who create content to share with others through YouTube.

They will not only have a new dynamic to structure the courses, but also a payment system so that their students can start the process of buying the lessons from the same YouTube interface.

And it is not the only novelty. YouTube will also allow creators to add to the Community tab of their channel. In other words, institutions and creators of educational content will be able to use the “Community” section to integrate questionnaires as a complement to their courses or videos.

That way, they can help students test their knowledge with quizzes related to the new video or new concepts explained in the course. So they won’t have to resort to third-party tools to assess their students.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, the YouTube team also mentioned that it will integrate an ad-free video player for educational content. That is, students will be able to watch the videos without any advertising, recommendations or external links. Zero distractions.

To enhance the YouTube experience in educational settings, we’re launching YouTube Player for Education, a new YouTube embedded player that displays content in commonly used educational apps without distractions like ads, external links, or recommendations.

In a first stage, this player will be tested with a group of selected partners such as EDpuzzle, Purdue Global, among others.