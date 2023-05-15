Youtube, Waze and Zoom will arrive on cars with Android Automotive

- Advertisement -

At Google I/O 2023, the company announced plans to boost the offering of usable applications natively on the Android Automotive software versions, i.e. those that we find pre-installed inside the most recent cars. We are talking about commonly used apps, which include YouTube, Waze, Zoom video conferencing apps, Microsoft Teams and even Cisco’s Webex. Not only, very soon the first games will arrive too. Google also aims to create a library of Android apps for cars with the help of third-party developers, who will thus be able to collaborate in enriching this ecosystem.

The intention of starting with additional video tools and videoconferencing applications will greatly please those who need them for professional matters, as it will allow them to make the most of their infotainment system and optimize work activities between trips. But there is a detail that should not be underestimated, since at the moment it is not usual to find a webcam used for this purpose in infotainment systems of this kind: support will only be offered for the audio component and not for the video component.

When present, cameras usually serve as components for video surveillance, parking aids and general monitoring functions. Google hasn’t addressed the issue and in fact we don’t currently know if cars equipped with Android Automotive software will have access to in-cab cameras for video conferencing in the future.

Google has always had a careful eye on the safety issue and only last year had anticipated the ability to watch YouTube videos while sitting in the parked vehicle. Now the feature is ready to debut and will be available in the coming weeks starting with Volvo and Polestar vehicles, with other automakers coming soon.

To dispel any doubts about it, it is good to clarify that this is a feature that will be accessible only in cars equipped with the natively integrated Android operating systemi.e. those that can access Android apps directly from the infotainment screen and also receive software updates over the air (OTA).

On balance there are relatively few cars of this type at the moment, but the list of car manufacturers that are releasing cars with Android Automotive is growing. Other than Polestar, currently only Volvo, Chevy, GMC, Cadillac, Renault and Honda offer similar vehicles, but Ford will also soon release vehicles with revamped versions of its Sync operating system running on Google’s native Android software.

As for whether or not to integrate YouTube, Google says that it will be up to the partner car companies to decide whether or not they want to upload the application.

The integration of Android into Polestar

We conclude by saying that, in addition to YouTube, all conference call features offered by new applications, where present, they will only be usable with the car parked and the engine off. As is known, distractions while driving have always been a problem and now that infotainment systems are increasingly complex, the problem has amplified.

A recent study published on the National Academies website found that drivers who interact with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, even if only to simply choose the music to listen to, have slower reaction times than those in a state of intoxication.

The definitive solution will be difficult to find, but it is still important to put a stop to activities that can be carried out on the move and which risk endangering not only the life of the driver in question, but also pedestrians and other motorists.