YouTube wants to make its Shorts unique, and it has a new way to do it

Short videos have become the great battlefield on the platforms that allow them to be published so that anyone can see them. An example is TikTok, Instagram and, of course, . Well, the latter wishes that those originally shown on its service online, when they are shared, everyone knows this information. To do this they have added something that may be annoying to many creators. We are talking about the inclusion of a watermark in the video in question at the time it is downloaded. In this way, when a creator does this, the element that we have commented on is generated automatically. This, obviously, means that by publishing the Short on other platforms, everyone can see where it originally comes from. The piggy is that, as we say, this may not be to the liking of many – since they do not want anything to bother their creation. But it is no less true that this way of proceeding is not exactly new, and is used in other services that have short videos as their way of working. Yes, we are talking about TikTok. Therefore, what is done from YouTube is to follow the path opened by the social network that it tries to resemble with its . How is the watermark used on YouTube Well, the truth is that it is not particularly invasive, since in one of the corners of the video you can see its origin from YouTube and, in addition, the creator’s username is included of the short video. In this way, those who see the shared content can easily locate the channel where you will find similar Shorts. This is a very interesting and positive detail, and for more than one it will become excellent publicity. We will have to see how this affects the sharing of short videos originally created and published on YouTube on other platforms. We say this because other platforms that use this type of content have already indicated that they will not promote those that include watermarks that are not theirs. An example of what we say is Instagram. In what has to do with the arrival of this new way of working on YouTube, Google has indicated that in a few weeks this option will be available on the desktop version of its platform and, later, it will do the same for clients of the versions own for mobile devices. The war of short videos does not end The success that TikTok is having among users, especially the youngest, is leading the rest of the social networks and platforms that work with this type of content to launch new features constantly to remove part of its market share. And, in the medium-term future, things seem to remain the same because users consume short videos almost compulsively. Therefore, here is the battlefield right now. >