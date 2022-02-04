YouTube wants that when you go to listen to music, you do it somewhere else

YouTube is the world’s leading platform for watching videos. At least of those that are not premiere series, movies and documentaries that are usually reserved for Netflix, HBO Max, Disney +, etc. And for some years now, it has also had the presence of artists and groups that premiere their new video clips on it, so on the rebound it’s a good place to go to listen to music. The problem is that YouTube Music has appeared on the horizon, and those from Mountain View have realized that they are offering a redundant service, which sometimes does not allow us to assess what we gain by going to one or the other, so, for a simple matter of habit, we stay on the YouTube of a lifetime. Doesn’t that happen to you? Go elsewhere with the music That is, more or less, what they must have thought on YouTube, that you have to say something similar to the user to try to take the hint. That to watch videos it is good that we stay in the usual app but if what we want is to listen to music, then the best thing is to go with it to another corner. Exactly to another application: YouTube Music. That is why the function that has been discovered by the guys from XDA-Developers in the YouTube Android app could be justified, and that makes us think that very soon we will have one more button on the screen, especially when the platform detects that we are playing music. This new tool will be nothing more than a control to go to YouTube Music to continue enjoying our favorite singer, band or whatever. In the screenshot that you have above, you can clearly read the option of going to listen to music on YouTube Music, in such a way that we leave traditional YouTube for youtubers and similar content. At the end of the day, it is convenient for those of Mountain View to relocate audiences so that their potential subscribers use each one of them as it should be: one for everything that requires image and sound, and the other only for audio. At the moment there is no date for the launch of this new feature, although knowing Google, these developments tend to burn in the hands and end sooner rather than later in public releases. Let us hope that in this case we will not find ourselves before an exception. >