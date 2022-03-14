YouTube Vanced will have to close after Google’s lawsuit

YouTube Vanced will be discontinued “for legal reasons”. ANDThe project will be closed in the next few days and the download links will be removed. Although at the moment it will continue to work for anyone who currently has it installed, without future updates it is likely to stop working in the medium term. His Discord server, Telegram chat, and Sub-Reddit thread will remain active, for the time being.

You probably know it because it has become a very popular app. YouTube Vanced is an effective (but ethically questionable) method to watch YouTube videos on Android without ads. Those responsible for the project have confirmed that they have stopped all development and it has been officially discontinued.

Goodbye YouTube Vanced

Google sent those responsible for the application a cease and desist letter. A message prior to the lawsuit which has forced the developers to stop distributing and developing the application. “They asked us to remove all references to ‘YouTube’, change the logo and remove all links related to YouTube products”explained a team administrator to TheVerge.

It should be remembered that YouTube, the world’s largest video portal, It is a free platform, but it is financed with advertising. There are thousands of content creators who make money (besides Google) from the ads that appear before, during and at the end of almost every video watched by any viewer who doesn’t subscribe to the paid premium version.

This application manages to remove not only those ads, but it can also skip embedded ad segments from sponsors, as well as disabling promotional banners displayed on the “Home” tab and those for in-app purchases of merchandise and movies/TV. A publicly available, user-generated list of allowed channels was available to those who wished to listen to or view the promotional material. Or support the content, because without the payments the small creators would not be able to continue working.

And it is that YouTube Vanced is essentially a modified version of the official YouTube app with integrated ad blocker. However, it also offers other features like background playback or Picture-in-Picture (PiP) function, which are exclusive to YouTube Premium subscribers. The app even improved the official YouTube interface by offering a very successful AMOLED Black dark theme or implementing the use of gestures for brightness/volume controls. It also brought back the officially removed “dislike” counter.

Installing YouTube Vanced involved multiple sideloading APKs. But the process was simplified and systematically organized. The ease and simplicity of the process, combined with the ability to remove ads from all YouTube videos, made the app very popular, but also raised multiple legal and ethical issues. Google has turned off the tap.