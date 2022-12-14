YouTube uses machine learning to fight spam and abusive comments

HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftYouTube uses machine learning to fight spam and abusive comments

By Abraham
In a recent official post, YouTube described some news of how the process of combating spam, bots and abusive language within the platform has been – currently one of the main concerns of content creators and the site itself.

One of the main changes is improved spam detection in the comments section. The developer team has worked to improve automated detection and says it managed to get rid of 1.1 billion spam comments in the first half of this year🇧🇷


To try and keep up with spammers, YouTube is still using machine learning models that adapt as new methods are discovered🇧🇷 A similar feature is already being applied automatically in the live chat section.

As far as offensive comments from human users are concerned, YouTube is introducing a takedown notice and time limits. The system will warn users when their comments violate community guidelines and will remove their comments. If the same person keeps leaving abusive comments, will be banned for 24 hours —which, for the time being, has helped to reduce the recurrence of these cases.

Another small but important change concerns the creators. The system will now provide a rough estimate of when a newly uploaded video will finish processing and be available in full resolution, be it 1080p, 2160p or 4320p.

