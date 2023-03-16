5G News
YouTube TV starts testing Multiview to watch up to four games at once

Abraham
YouTube TV starts testing Multiview to watch up to four games at once
YouTube TV announced this Wednesday (15) the launch of a new feature, which promises to please sports broadcast enthusiasts. “Multiview” now has early access, with the aim of allowing the user to follow up to four pre-selected players simultaneously.

At first, only selected users in the United States will be able to experience the novelty. The intention is to test it during the so-called March Madness, a Division 1 knockout tournament in the American College Basketball League (NCAA).

YouTube explains that the feature makes it possible to view games in a 2×2 grid. To check out the tool, just choose the “Top Picks for You” option, but the content must be compatible. Also, you need to use YouTube TV on Smart TVs or media players. The functionality does not yet work for the web and mobile versions.

The intention is to release the feature to all users in the future. Thus, they will be able to choose which broadcasts they want to see – with the possibility to customize the view. However, there is no forecast for it to be made available in more regions.

Early access arrives days after the platform closed an agreement with The CW Television to keep the channels for years to come. Furthermore, a recent rumor assured that the service may soon improve image quality for subscribers.

So, what is your opinion about the arrival of Multiview tests to YouTube TV users? Tell us in the space provided for comments.

