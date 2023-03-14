YouTube TV signs deal with The CW Television to keep channels for years to come

O YouTube TV and Nexstar, which owns The CW Television Network, announced on Monday that local channels affiliated with the network will remain on the platform under a new agreement that keeps the stations live.
These local channels broadcast content specific to certain areas of the United States, including certain sports such as LIV Golf. There are 59 stations in total available on YouTube TV for YouTube platform subscribers. Google.
“The agreement means that millions of YouTube TV subscribers will continue to have access to the network’s primetime programming such as “All American”, as well as new sports programming such as LIV Golf and “100 Days to Indy”, as well as important news locations and other daytime and syndicated content provided by CW affiliates.”
The companies did not disclose financial details of the new agreement, but it is noted that this is a “multi-year agreement”, which means that these channels will not be retired anytime soon. Therefore, the local stations of the CW follow live on YouTube TV.
