YouTube TV launches two new plans in Spanish

YouTube TV just add to your grid two new plans for subscribers in Spanish. The most followed streaming video platform in the world has recognized the importance of this language and its weight in the YouTube audience, thus fulfilling the promise it had made in September of last year.

A few months ago the company incorporated the Latin channels Univision, UniMás and GalaVisión into its television service. Now it launches two new subscription plans for Spanish speakers, offer is valid at the moment for users living in the United Stateswhere up to 80% of the Latino population consumes content in Spanish.

The first of the plans in Spanish is called Spanish Plan, and all its content is in Spanish. This plan is priced at $24.99 per month and offers up to 28 television channels in Spanish. This grid includes networks such as Fox Deportes, CNN Español, Cine Latino, Discovery en Español, Nat Geo Mundo and others.

The second of the options aimed at Spanish speakers is the Spanish Plus plan. It is an extension of the usual YouTube TV package, but with more content in Spanish. In this case, this plan contains 25 channels in Spanish for $9.99 per month for the first six months, and $14.99 thereafter.

Likewise, YouTube has announced that it will launch, still in a trial version and available only to a select group of users, the possibility of giving away subscriptions to the channels of other creators. This is a common practice on Twitch, where users can support their favorite channels by purchasing subscriptions from third parties.

The plans of the company go through extend this function to all its users over the next few months. Those content creators interested in being part of this trial version can subscribe in a link provided by YouTube.

