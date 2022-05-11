YouTube TV launches a new plan in Spanish, but it is still insufficient

It is clear that YouTube TV is still looking for its place in the market. Once it definitively abandoned the production of series seeing that it could not compete with rivals such as Netflix (which stayed with the great Cobra Kai) or Disney +, it is now exploring other options to be viable in the market. According to the steps that Google is taking, the idea is to turn this service into a place where you can watch different free channels and that, in addition, will also be offered by subscription to paid packages. And it is in the latter where there is a novelty that is quite interesting because it affects us directly: the first plan has been launched exclusively in Spanish. Good news, but it’s not all that glitters. What’s new on YouTube TV It’s clear that the importance of Spanish is growing, even in the US (which is the first place where the product we discussed earlier is launched). Therefore, the streaming video service has decided to bet on offering a very specific service, almost niche at the moment, to win over Spanish-speaking people in their country. And, if this works, it is normal for it to jump to the other side of the pond to extend its tentacles. And what is offered in the new Spanish YouTube TV Plan? Well, nothing less than 28 channels paying a monthly fee of 35 dollars (as there will always be promotions). Some of the possibilities that exist in the package are ESPN Deporte, CNN Español and even a Latin Cinema channel. In addition, there is an option called Plus that adds possibilities that are more striking here. Without going any further, options such as Antena 3, beIN Sports Español or Bandamax are added. An interesting bet from YouTube, no doubt, and that demonstrates the importance of the Spanish language throughout the world. With this, the platform has a future. It is true that YouTube TV’s way of reinventing itself is positive, that in the generation of content it was not possible to gain a foothold… And that when it was positioned in this way there was not as much competition as now (what which has forced Netflix to consider launching a paid subscription with ads). But, the truth is that where it has been located there are also some of the strongest players, such as Pluto TV, Hulu or Sling TV. And, the truth is that right now they have some bodies ahead of the Google platform. It is possible that it will find a niche, but quite complicated, but what seems completely certain is that it will not be able to dominate this market. And, this, perhaps casts doubt on its viability. We will see. >