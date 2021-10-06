YouTube TV and YouTube Premium: Are they the same or are there differences?

In our days, large companies have chosen to extend their domains to various areas. So we can see, for example, Netflix, which not only stays in the area of ​​streaming movies and series, but also ventures into games. The same is the case with YouTube, which has some services that may confuse some people because of their usefulness. Therefore, we will tell you about the differences between YouTube Premium and YouTube TV.

This pair of alternatives belonging to Google point to different uses and here we will tell you about their functions, so that you know which one to hire if you want one.

Differences between YouTube Premium and YouTube TV

As we discussed with Netflix previously, YouTube didn’t just stop at the internet video area. Google’s service opened its doors to mobile platforms by providing greater access to its video catalog for free. However, it also ventured into subscription services with the arrival of YouTube Premium and YouTube TV. These alternatives point to different north and compete with different platforms, so we are going to tell you what they are about.

YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium is the YouTube that we already know on the smartphone and the web, but with those functions that we miss so much. For example, in YouTube Premium you can view the video catalog without advertising, in addition, it supports background playback. In that sense, we can see it as a direct competition to services such as Spotify or Apple Music, considering that we can listen to music on YouTube in the background and without ads.

This service is aimed at those who want to enjoy YouTube without interruptions and with additional options that improve the user experience.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV for its part is a service oriented to television through the Internet, offering around 85 channels and exclusive access to live events. YouTube TV’s catalog includes media ranging from Nickelodeon to CNN and ABC News to Comedy Central.

Additionally, it is possible to access sports packages for the NFL league and soccer games. So, the fundamental differences between YouTube Premium and YouTube are that one is YouTube with additional features and the other is an internet television service, free of ads and with exclusive accesses.

In this way, while YouTube Premium can be an alternative to Apple Music or Spotify, you can take a look at YouTube TV if you think about hiring services like Hulu.