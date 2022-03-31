YouTube TV already has picture-in-picture (PiP) mode on iOS

YouTube TV is finally rolling out picture-in-picture on iOS. Yes, the feature that Android users have enjoyed for years is coming to iOS.

So if you have this application on your iPhone or iPad, you will already be able to count on the PiP mode so that you can scroll through other sections of the mobile while still seeing your favorite content.

YouTube TV for iOS gets PiP support

As mentioned by the team Youtube, users will finally be able to have PiP mode when they open YouTube TV on their iPhones or iPads. One detail to keep in mind is that this update will only be implemented on devices with iOS 15 or higher.

You will see that when you activate this option, the video automatically changes size to go into a floating window that you can move around the mobile screen. So you can, for example, see your favorite content while scrolling through the Instagram feed. Or follow your favorite team while you see the trends on Twitter.

This is an update that users have been waiting for a long time, but it was kept on hold. Acknowledging this fact, the YouTube team thanked users for their patience along with the feature announcement.

And this is not the only novelty related to YouTube TV. The Google team also announced that YouTube TV support for 5.1 surround sound audio content on Google TV and Android TV devices is now in testing.

So this novelty could be released shortly in a future update: