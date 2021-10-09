YouTube turns off the faucet for climate change deniers

YouTube, and who says YouTube, says Google, continues to insist on restricting any expression contrary to the hegemonic discourse and after imposing the censorship of content critical to vaccines the turn of the climate change “deniers” has come, although in a more discreet way: they will be able to continue airing their theories, but they will not monetize the videos.

Unlike the measures applied against critics of vaccines, who are not even allowed to use the platform, the “deniers” of climate change, or what is the same, those who publish content contrary to the “well established scientific consensus” what is on the subject, they stay so alone without being able to monetize their videos, according to the company, because advertisers do not want that relationship.

In short, there are no advertisers willing to have their products or services featured in videos challenging climate change; And the same goes for content creators and ads against climate change, which are there too. Ergo, this time the decision is well founded … with nuances, or perhaps with lies on the part of Google?

The company points out: “Advertisers simply don’t want their ads to appear alongside this content. And publishers and creators don’t want ads promoting these claims to appear on their pages or videos. ” Therefore, there are content creators and advertisers who do promote that content and could support or generate business for each other. Therefore, Google lies and it is, in effect, camouflaged censorship.

In defense of the company, it can be argued, however, that giving the “deniers” a foothold can harm them with other advertisers, who will undoubtedly be more numerous, as well as with content creators. The problem with censorship, be it active or passive, is that it is always contrary to freedom of expression and although YouTube is a private platform, its presence and impact in the world is too important to allow it to regulate itself …

… But no one – at least, not me – is going to argue that the alternative is much worse, for not pointing out the obvious: Google is only healing in health. Because let’s not fool ourselves: there is no company that renounces benefits for the what they will say.

Another typical image to illustrate an article on climate change … although it is a desert and that is its ordinary appearance

Thus, YouTube will end the monetization of «content that refers to climate change as a hoax or scam, deny that long-term trends show that the global climate is warming and that greenhouse gas emissions or human activity contribute to climate change«.

Google says at the same time that “when evaluating content in relation to this new policy, we will carefully analyze the context in which claims are made, differentiating between content that establishes a false claim as fact, versus content that reports or disputes that claim«. If they act as with everything else, needless to add, the censorship will be generalized only on one side: the other will be free to continue to strengthen the official position.

But who can defend that climate change is not a fact as it is maintained by international organizations and that “well-established scientific consensus”? There is dissent, beyond the interested charlatans and the crazy ones to tie; But that’s not the problem. The problem is censorship, the denial of the opposition’s right to express themselves, no matter how unfounded and radical their position may be.

That is why the need to constantly quote the term “denier”, and in today’s world it is enough to disagree to be called a denier. Although, it bears repeating, deniers, there are them. Of everything. However, it is a shame that the ability to argue is lost even when impossible extremes are defended, especially in a globalized and massed service like YouTube, in which the most varied apologists have a presence.