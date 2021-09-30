YouTube tightens censorship of vaccine-critical content

Since the advent of vaccines against Covid-19, contagion, hospital admissions, severe symptoms or death of patients affected by the disease has been drastically reduced. The numbers in this regard are not misleading. Vaccines against Covid-19, already administered in billions of doses throughout, mainly, the first world, have therefore shown their effectiveness in reducing the risks associated with the disease.

Nevertheless, vaccines are not perfect. They are, by an immense difference, the ones that are generating the most incidents in the alert systems of powers such as the United States, United Kingdom or the European Union and their full effectiveness, understanding this as the ability of vaccines to completely prevent contagion or severe symptoms of Covid-19, it does not exist. Likewise, the booster doses, on which there is still no scientific consensus, are being approved and purchased in conjunction with the political power and the large pharmaceutical companies that produce them.

These are some of the criticisms that can be made to vaccines without resorting to the crazy people on duty, the so-called anti-vaccines or extreme deniers, which are always found to be scratched a little in each stratum of society and that multiply as fungi when some extraordinary event, positive or negative, happens. In the same way that many arguments against vaccines are rejected, there are also those in favor that do not end up being sustained and not by expressing them do you align yourself with anyone.

As well. YouTube has not only done everything possible to eradicate the debate about it, but now extends its measures to all vaccines in general. Any dissent will from now on be expelled from the platform for the sake of a scientific consensus that in this case, that of traditional vaccines, has always been there. Also in the case of the new vaccines against Covid-19, which due to the impact of the pandemic and its hasty, however, have given much more to talk about.

Specifically, these will be YouTube’s new censorship policy regarding vaccines:

«Specifically, the content that falsely claims that approved vaccines are dangerous and cause chronic health effects, claiming that vaccines do not reduce the transmission or contraction of disease, or containing misinformation about the substances contained in vaccines. This would include content that falsely claims that approved vaccines cause autism, cancer, or infertility, or that substances in vaccines can track those who receive them.

There are important exceptions to our new guidelines. Given the importance of public discussion and debate to the scientific process, we will continue to allow content on vaccine policy, new vaccine trials, and historical vaccine successes or failures on YouTube. Too Personal testimonials related to vaccines will be allowed as long as the video does not violate other Community Guidelines or that the channel does not show a pattern of promoting vaccinations. “

But this… Is it censorship, or is it fighting misinformation? It does not matter which meaning you choose for the verb censor, because YouTube’s position is used by all of them. Remember that YouTube does not censor religious content, the one that tells you that if you behave in this or that way, you will go to heaven and so on. Nor does it censor the content related to any other type of belief that could lead to some alleged wrong … But it does censor the ‘bebelejía’ because, as you know, it is dangerous for society.