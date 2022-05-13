YouTube: the languages ​​available in subtitles have risen to 16

There are many news that Google presented during the Google I / O 2022, the annual event that was held on May 11th. In addition to the new Android 13 operating system, Pixel 6a, the advances on Pixel 7, Pixel Watch and the tablet, the Mountain View company also talked about already existing apps and services, describing the upcoming improvements and optimizations. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M The YouTube video streaming service, for example, is striving for increase the number of videos with auto-generated subtitles and to make available to users translations up to 16 languages. The new features are coming to YouTube Mobile for both Android and iOS.

SUBTITLES FOR 80 MILLION VIDEOS

With the purpose of increase the number of videos with subtitles up to 10 times (from 8 to 80 million) and to improve the level of communication and information sharing, Google has therefore decided to implement this new feature. This was possible thanks to the acquisition in 2014 of DeepMind, a British artificial intelligence company that made available a technology capable of analyzing text, audio and video to generate subtitles for videos with maximum precision and speed.

TRANSLATION OF SUBTITLES IN 16 LANGUAGES