YouTube tests high-bitrate 1080p resolution option for Premium subscribers

O YouTube started testing a new quality option for videos played only for paid plan users. Call of “1080p Premium”, the official description states that the novelty differs from the standard 1080p by having an “improved bit rate”. It is worth mentioning that the resolution remains the same, that is, 1920×1080, but the general image quality should be higher thanks to less aggressive compression, in comparison with the standard process carried out by the video platform of the Google.





At the time, information about this new option is still scarce and it is not known whether other higher resolutions, such as 1440p and 2160p (4K), for example, will also receive a variation with an “enhanced bit rate”. - Advertisement - Interestingly, this information arrived a few days after the announcement of the resignation of YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. It is still too early to know whether it is one of the first initiatives of his successor, Neil Mohan, or one of the last of the Wojcicki era.

However, it is more plausible that it is one of the last novelties thought of in the Wojcicki era. It’s worth noting that a few months ago, the option to create a play queue also appeared in the app, a feature that is pretty much taken for granted on the desktop. And you, did you like this new option? Tell us in the comments down below!

