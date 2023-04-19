YouTube takes new measures to protect the mental health of users

YouTube is taking new measures on the platform in favor of the mental health of users. In a new update, it will establish new guidelines for videos shared on the platform related to eating disorders.

While YouTube bans videos that promote disordered eating, it is now shifting its focus to include any content that could be a risk to users who are experiencing this situation.

New YouTube Measures for Eating Disorder Videos

YouTube already prohibits any content on the platform that promotes eating disorders, so these videos are excluded from the platform. However, with the help of experts, he is taking a new approach that takes other situations into account.

Although many creators share their experiences and recovery processes from different eating disorders to motivate others, it is important to consider that this content may have a negative effect on some users, especially those who are younger and more vulnerable.

That is, the creators could inadvertently encourage eating disorder behaviors to users at risk. In those cases, YouTube will restrict the viewing of the video to those under 18 years of age.

So, although the video will not suffer any censorship from the creator, since it is recognized that it is based on recovery (either from an educational, scientific approach, etc.) viewing by minors will not be allowed in certain contexts.

On the other hand, YouTube will ban content that could endanger vulnerable users. These could be videos that could give users who are experiencing eating disorders behaviors to imitate, like these examples:

Disordered eating behaviors, such as purging after eating or severely restricting calories

Weight-based bullying in the context of eating disorders

The YouTube team will work with experts to identify this type of video and evaluate its content based on the context.

On the other hand, YouTube will extend the information panels for eating disorders in more countries, as it is currently only available in a few markets.