YouTube starts testing new navigation interface in the Explore menu

According to the developer, as of the last update, the space for new content does not open in a new page as it was previously done, and a side menu is displayed on the left side listing the topics that can be accessed, such as “High “, “Songs”, “Movies”, “Live”, “Games” and “e-Sports”.

In a statement released this week, YouTube announced the implementation of a change to the app by changing the layout of the “ ” section in the Android app. Through this tab, the user can discover videos and channels in addition to those to which he is subscribed, thus discovering the most popular content at the moment.

This side menu can be accessed by swiping from left to right and there is no longer any way to access it by clicking the button in the bottom menu, which has been removed since the last update. In short, the operation of the “Explore” feature remains unchanged, but the company has changed the way of access to make the more organized and intuitive.

In tests carried out by AllCellularwe found that this novelty is already available in the Android application and can be used after the last update on the Play Store, Google’s application store.

In addition to this official announcement, rumors also suggest that the app will soon receive a “streaming center” offering pay channels as well as Prime Video, information that was not confirmed by the company, but which gained prominence after being released by The Wall Street Journal.

See the new Explore menu: