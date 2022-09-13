YouTube starts showing five ads before videos and irritates users in tests

YouTube has angered many users around the world by silently starting a test that could impact the experience of watching videos on the platform. This is because now not two are displayed, but five ads each video.

To make matters worse, these ads cannot be skipped. In other words, the user is obliged to watch all commercials of the most varied types of product. Annoyed, some people have been complaining on Twitter.

youtube just gave me 5 long ads that cannot be ignored.

That is, this gives the impression that the platform displayed 30-second ads, which is considered long when compared to five-second commercials.