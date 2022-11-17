YouTube starts making purchase tools available in Shorts

YouTube has begun adding the ability to purchase items in the US, India, Europe, Canada and Australia to Shorts, allowing influencers to tag their own products during short videos and users to gain access to payment mechanisms to purchase them. .

This addition of Shorts shopping features comes a few days after TikTok announced similar features, with Shop allowing in-app purchases, and prior to US testing, the feature was already available in the UK and parts of Southeast Asia. . However, the Chinese company intends to build fulfillment centers in the US, to enable storage and returns.