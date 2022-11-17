YouTube starts making purchase tools available in Shorts

YouTube has begun adding the ability to purchase items in the US, India, Europe, Canada and Australia to Shorts, allowing influencers to tag their own products during short videos and users to gain access to payment mechanisms to purchase them. .
This addition of Shorts shopping features comes a few days after TikTok announced similar features, with Shop allowing in-app purchases, and prior to US testing, the feature was already available in the UK and parts of Southeast Asia. . However, the Chinese company intends to build fulfillment centers in the US, to enable storage and returns.
Increasingly, YouTube is looking to make the platform environment more attractive to content creators by creating various affiliate programs and studying other shopping resources. In September, for example, the social network announced it would give 45% of ad revenue to Shorts creators.
The idea for 2023, including, is to encourage the production of content for Shorts, which will receive the same monetization as long videos on the platform. As already reported here on Tudo Celular, the creator will need to have 10 million views in 90 days, have at least 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of viewing over the course of a year.
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >