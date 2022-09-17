YouTube Shorts will continue to compete with TikTok as it does best: with financial incentives for creators

- Advertisement -

YouTube Shorts, you already know, is the alternative of the video platform to the phenomenon of TikTok, the social network of short videos that for a couple of years now has been sweeping like no other apart from the proposals of large American companies. However, TikTok has a but for those who post their videos there: the monetization of the content is far from what can be won in the competition.

It is in this aspect, the economic one, that Google is influencing to attract creators. Creators who are already on TikTok, but who are now doing the same on YouTube Shorts, often with the same content. Nonetheless, the possibilities of monetization in YouTube Shorts are not the same as for the rest of youtuberswhich is what many of them aspire to and what Google seems to be turning towards.

Making a brief review of the events, it was a little over a year ago when YouTube Shorts was launched internationally and to encourage and attract creators to put their content in the corresponding format, Google showered the initiative with a hundred million. Some time later, it began to test the advertising inserts in the section (YouTube Shorts is still a section within YouTube itself), obtaining the most optimistic results: more than 1,500 million active users corroborate it.

All this, however, does not seem to be enough to defeat TikTok, nor for the big content creators to put Shorts first and even consider them exclusive. And it is that if the creators already earn more in YouTube Shorts than in TikTok, they could be earning much more, if the model is equated to the general one of the platform, that is, that Shorts is included as part of the YouTube Partner Program, something that It makes monetization a lot easier and is still in its infancy.

YouTube Shorts being part of the YouTube Partner Program includes benefits such as distribution of income generated by advertising (45% for YouTube, 55% for creators), something that has not happened yet. What is being advanced are income streams that are already common in the platform’s standard model through tips, subscriptions and sales of merchandise. It remains to specify the theme of the ads, but it is not so simple.

If you watch one full video, then watch three more, then watch an ad, then watch two more full videos, then close the app, who gets paid? What if one of those videos is a duet or a remix of another video? What happens if they are all challenges for the same song? They are raised in The Verge. “A lot of those details have yet to be worked out, which is why Shorts Partner Program won’t launch until next year“, they reply.

What will happen when it does, will have to be seen, because it will also be complicated for creators: growth on TikTok, for example, is usually much higher and faster than on YouTube; At the same time, there are many creators who swarm both platforms posting exactly the same content, and given the risk that their followers will choose to see it on the less lucrative platform for them and ignore it on the other, it may force them to choose. Or maybe not and there is a market for everyone.