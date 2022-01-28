YouTube Shorts, the possibility of inserting voiceovers is coming soon

The strings that emerged let us imagine that YouTube will propose a graphical interface substantially similar to what is seen on TikTok, with a dedicated button that can be activated during the editing of the video, after having shot it. At present it is possible to insert additional sounds in the Shorts, but only if they come from the YouTube audio library. Technically it is possible to add a voiceover in a Short, but it is necessary to use a dedicated third-party app; in short, it is a more laborious process than necessary. It’s also true that YouTube’s official support documentation says you can record custom audio clips up to 15 seconds long, but the app doesn’t offer this option anywhere.

To be clear, currently the button to add the voiceover is not active in the Beta, and the source hasn’t even been able to activate it by fiddling with the code. As usual, we have no concrete indications on the possible timing of the release of the functionality; in fact it is fair to keep in mind that this type of anticipation does not always turn out to be correct – we can simply infer that at the moment Google is working on it, but it is not known how long it will take or if it will complete the job.

It is clear that this is a desirable feature and there is no reason to suspect an about-face, but you never know. We will see how it evolves. Finally: the feature has been spotted on Android, as we said, but there is no reason to doubt that it will also come up iOS.