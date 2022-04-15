YouTube Shorts now allows you to use video clips from full-length videos

YouTube is now taking an important step by beginning to allow video creators for TikTok’s rival feature Shorts to reuse video clips of up to five seconds in length, sourced from the millions of eligible videos available on YouTube. Youtube.

It’s about the Shorts Remix feature expansionwhich will arrive in the coming weeks for iOS users, while Android users will have to wait until the end of this year to have this new possibility.



Enhancing Creative Possibilities

Until now it has only been possible to embed audio clips from other videos into the videos themselves for Shorts.

Long-form YouTube videos that will be excluded from reuse will be those that have been marked as excluded by creators, as well as those that have copyright claims or are set to private.

When a YouTube video clip is used in a new video for Shorts, the corresponding credit of the authorship of the original video used will be included in the description of the video.

The possibilities will not only be at a creative level, but also, this could help original video creators reach a larger audience, and in their case, they will be able to achieve higher monetization before the possible increase of visualizations that this movement can get to achieve.

There’s no doubt that TikTok is bringing more creative possibilities to users over time, so this move by Shorts is a specific move to address features like TikTok’s Stitch, coupled with the potential virality of videos. that can be generated.

Even so, YouTube, Google’s video platform, still has a long way to go to position Shorts as a competitive enough function to compete against TikTok, since it is also not the only rival in the market, since that Meta clearly bets on Reels as an alternative to TikTok to the point of bringing it to the main Facebook application.