YouTube Shorts exceeds 1.5 billion users

The Shorts, that video format that YouTube launched to compete -imitate- in a certain way with the contents of TikTok and the videos of Instagram Reels, it is now one year since it is available in Spain.

Designed to provide content creators on YouTube with new video formats with which to reach their audiences and also have the possibility of reaching broader audiences, this content has successfully met the company’s forecasts one year after its launch in Spain.

According to data provided by YouTube, the YouTube Shorts user community It has not stopped growing in recent months, generating a global community of more than 1,500 million users who connect to the platform every month. It should be noted that YouTube has 2,200 million active users worldwide, so the number -if confirmed- of Shorts users would be very high.

The company owned by Google since 2006 has also provided other interesting data. For example, it points out that, in April 2022, short-form videos with content extracted from long-form videos generated more than 100 billion views globally.

According to the company, since the launch of Shorts, the channels of artists and creators that upload videos in both short and long formats, have registered more viewing time and more subscribers, compared to channels that are limited to long formats. , the traditional videos on YouTube.

This has led to the rise of multi-format creators and artists on YouTube, where more and more content creators are trying Shorts to reach their audience and amplify the reach of their messages. And also, being able to earn money for their short content on YouTube.

1.5 billion monthly users seems like a lot for a format launched just a year ago now. The figure is tremendously positive. And you? Do you use the Shorts as content creators? As viewers… do you consume this type of short videos on YouTube? Leave us your answers in the comments to this article.

