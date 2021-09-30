YouTube sets stricter rules: all anti-vaccine content will be banned

Taking a tougher stance on a phenomenon that was difficult to manage within YouTube, the platform announced new measures to combat anti-vaccine content.

The company reported that it will remove any content that misrepresents or provides misinformation about approved vaccines.

Avoiding a “serious risk of egregious harm”

With those words, YouTube justified this measure released through its blog. The platform is one of the favorite dissemination channels for informational and opinion audiovisual content. Faced with the sharpening of the debate, given the time that has elapsed, a position that addresses these specific cases was made transparent.

From now on, YouTube will defend vaccines at an editorial level. Specifically, content that falsely alleges that approved vaccines are dangerous and causes chronic health effects, that claims that vaccines do not reduce the transmission or contraction of disease, or that contains misinformation about the substances contained in the vaccines”YouTube noted in its statement.

With this measure, the social video platform applied a radical veto on all anti-vaccine content, including positions contrary to the immunization system against measles or hepatitis B, in addition to COVID-19 and all the myths that have pointed to possible cases of infertility, cancer, autism, magnetism or 5G connectivity in the body, which have become viral in the last year.

Exceptions to these strict filters will apply. Content that in principle could apply to this veto will be allowed, as long as they are part of a discussion that contextualizes them without adhering to the message. For that, it is necessary to make this position clear through the same images of the video, its audio, title or description. “This is not a free pass to promote misinformation”said the YouTube spokesperson.

Specifying within which margins this permission is enabled, in the statement they clarify that “Additional context may include conflicting opinions from local health authorities or medical experts. We can also make exceptions if the purpose of the content is to condemn, dispute or satirize misinformation that violates our policies ».

Under these new rules, an offending channel will be removed from YouTube if it repeats a violation of this rule three times within the last 90 days.

Prior to the establishment of this content filter, the old YouTube community guidelines already had some measures in place to prohibit some types of questionable medical information content. Adapting these measures, some adjustments were applied in the protocol to face the context of the pandemic, managing to eliminate during the past year more than 130 thousand videos with disinformation related to COVID-19, according to YouTube in its announcement.